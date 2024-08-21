Portsmouth land huge recognition as their class is recognised on landmark occasion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey’s outstanding League One title success has been recognised once again.

But this time it’s arguably the most prestigious acknowledgement yet at what John Mousinho’s men amid their 2023-24 championship campaign.

That’s after the PFA awards took place last night in Manchester, with the Blues receiving some big accolades from their peers.

Pompey dominated the League One team of the season, with four players making the line-up.

Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Marlon Pack and Colby Bishop were all in the XI, with each player having excellent campaigns in their own rights.

Norris kept 19 clean sheets in an ever-present league season, with his quality on the ball central to the approach employed by Mousinho’s men.

Shaughnessy’a quiet assurance at the back was also key, with the Irishman chipping in with some critical goals - including the header which won the title against Barnsley in April.

Colby Bishop bagged 21 efforts to finish as Pompey’s top marksman and the division’s second top marksman, while Marlon Pack was arguably the key figure who drove the Blues to glory as their captain.

Pompey’s divisional quartet was unmatched by other League One sides with both Bolton (Ricardo Santos and Josh Sheehan) and Peterborough (Ronnie Edward and Ephron Mason-Clark) having two players in the side, with Oxford’s Cameron Brannagan, Charlton’s Alfie May and Derby’s Eirin Cashin completing the XI

Pack and Bishop both also made the six-man shortlist for the division’s player of the year along with Harrison Burrows, Ephron Mason-Clark and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, but it was the division’s top scorer - Charlton’s May - who picked up the award.

The PFA recognition follows on from Norris, Shaughnessy and Pack all being named in the EFL team of the season.

Pack was also short-listed for the League One player of the season with Mousinho recognised for an outstanding season as he was named manager of the year.

Amid the flurry of end-of-season awards it’s being recognised by your fellow players which carries the most weight within the game.

So there will be satisfaction with the Pompey camp, with the team of the season voted for by last season’s fellow third-tier players.

Manchester City’s Phil Foden was named the overall player of the year with Cole Palmer winning young player of the year - the first time it’s been an English double since 2010.