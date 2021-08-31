Tom Eaves has been linked with Pompey - yet it is understood Danny Cowley is not interested in the Hull striker. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

The Hull striker has today been the subject of rumours linking him with a deadline day move to Fratton Park.

However, The News understands Danny Cowley is not pursuing the Hull striker – despite the Blues head coach’s determination to recruit a new number nine.

In terms of centre-forwards, Pompey currently have John Marquis, George Hirst and Ellis Harrison.

However, the Blues are keen to offload Harrison, with League One rivals Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday retaining deadline day interest in snapping him up.

Although Pompey are braced for Sheffield Wednesday to pull out of the race for the ex-Bristol Rovers man after it emerged they are now considering a swoop for Zulte Waregem’s Saido Berahino.

Cowley does have another striker on his books in loanee Gassan Ahadme, yet the 20-year-old is regarded as more suited to operating off a main centre-forward.

Pompey have failed to score in their last two games, while Marquis has netted just eight times in his last 37 appearances.

Meanwhile, Hirst and Ahadme have still to open their Pompey goal account, although, in fairness, Hirst has totalled just 51 minutes in League One for Cowley’s men so far.

