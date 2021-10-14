And that could well help the Blues boss when it comes to adding the ‘athleticism’ and ‘power’ he’s looking to introduce to his ranks when the transfer window reopens in the new year.

Cowley explained the work is already being put into filling the gaps he can see in his squad, with defensive cover an obvious area he is light.

Pompey have five players currently at the club in the shape of Gavin Bazunu, Mahlon Romeo, Miguel Azeez, George Hirst and Gassan Ahadme, with the quintet operating with varying degrees of success so far.

Cowley has already confirmed their parent clubs have recall clauses in their deals in January, as is standard practice.

But the 42-year-old also highlighted Pompey have some manoeuvrability at their end, as they look to ways they could work their squad when the chance presents itself.

Cowley said: ‘There’s always a level of flexibility for loan players.

From left, George Hirst, Miguel Azeez and Gassan Ahadme have yet to see their Pompey careers really fire.

‘We’ve got a few out on loan as well and it works both ways. There’s a level of flexibility.

‘This is recruitment. You are always trying to work at it.

‘When one window closes, you start planning for the next one. It’s ongoing, for sure.

‘We know where we’re at and we know what the team needs.

‘You’re trying to use the loan market, as we’ve tried to do and then you’re trying to sign players available to us.’

Cowley underwent a frenetic first window as Pompey boss, with 15 new faces arriving and 18 departing.

The next will offer a mid-season chance for fine-tuning, with the recruitment staff given their remit for the type of qualities required.

Cowley added: ‘We want to bring some athleticism and power into the group if we can and make us a bit more dynamic.

‘We want young, hungry and on the way up, but you have to pay for that.

‘If you want young, hungry and on the way up, guess what? You have to pay for that. That’s the nature of it.

‘Otherwise you are getting some who can cope who are on the way down, or young and not quite ready.

‘Really you just want a balance in your group, that’s what you would like.

‘You’d like three or four who aren’t ready and you’re trying to develop and make ready.

‘But you need enough who are on that upward curve.’

