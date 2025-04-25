Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey legend Alan Knight was diagnosed with prostate cancer in October and is now battling the illness.

In an attempt to raise awareness and vital funds for prostate cancer research and testing, a charity match has been organised for Monday, May 5 (2pm kick-off).

The Fratton Park game will involve a Pompey Legends side against an Alan Knight Celebrity XI.

Yakubu has agreed to play in Alan Knight’s charity match. | Getty Images

All match profits will go to PCaSO, a local organisation raising money for equipment at QA Hospital, plus Prostate Cancer UK and the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal.

Which former players will be taking part?

Those who have agreed to play are being regularly announced by Pompey, rather than revealed in one go.

Among those confirmed so far are Paul Robinson, Matt Tubbs, Dave Waterman, Lee Brown, Kyle Bennett, Michael Doyle, John Durnin, Gareth Evans, Brett Pitman, Svetoslav Todorov, Yakubu, David Norris, Gary Roberts, Ashley Harris and Chris Burns.

Interestingly, it reunites 2016-17 title winners Bennett, Doyle, Evans and Roberts, who will be appearing in the same side together for the first time since May 2017 against Cheltenham.

That was the day when Paul Cook’s men memorably clinched the League Two crown with a 6-1 victory, having only led the division for the final 31 minutes of the season.

Meanwhile, Todorov and Yakubu scored 33 goals between them in the 2002-03 First Division title success under Harry Redknapp which earned Pompey promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history.

David Norris will be in attendance at Alan Knight’s charity game. | PinPep Media / Joe Pepler

While Brown, Pitman and Evans were part of the 2019 Checkatrade Trophy winning side at Wembley, with all three netting in the penalty shoot-out success which secured victory over Sunderland.

Norris, of course, scored the iconic stoppage-time leveller in a 2-2 St Mary’s draw in the last league south-coast derby in April 2012.

While Durnin’s double earned Alan Ball’s Pompey a 3-1 win at Bradford in May 1998 to dramatically keep them in the First Division on the final day of the 1997-98 season.

Anyone else?

It has previously been claimed on social media that Pompey boss John Mousinho and his assistant Jon Harley will also be playing.

While likely, this however has not yet been officially announced by the club. Now the Blues’ Championship status has been secured, the duo’s involvement could soon be confirmed.

Alan Biley, Andy Awford, Vince Hilaire, Kit Symons and Gavin Maguire will also be in attendance, although not in a playing capacity. Instead the Pompey favourites are coming along to show support to their former team-mate Knight.

Any others still to be announced?

Organisers are awaiting confirmation from a number of other potential players, with the club keeping their cards close to their chest until commitment has been cast in stone.

The word is, there are still plenty of names still to be announced, so expect much more news closer to the date.

It’s also worth noting that those players taking part in the game are subject to change.

How do I get tickets?

The North Stand is provisionally the only stand scheduled to be open at present, although that could change depending on demand.

For those purchasing until April 30, prices will be £10 for adults, £2 for juniors (aged 14-17) and £1 for children.

Tickets purchased from May 1 will cost £12 for adults, £2 for juniors (aged 14-17) and £1 for children.

Tickets can be purchased online here or by visiting the Anson Road ticket office.

If you cannot attend the game, you can still support the cause by donating to the JustGiving page .

Testing on the day

Those attend have the opportunity to book a PSA (prostate specific antigen) test at Fratton Park on the day.

These simple blood tests – delivered in partnership with the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal – can help detect prostate cancer early, when it is most treatable.

Each test normally costs £25, but you can now book your space online for free here .

