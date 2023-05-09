News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth legend calls for more investment to bolster League One promotion challenge

Guy Whittingham has called for more on-pitch investment by Michael Eisner this summer.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 9th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

John Mousinho’s men are preparing for their seventh successive League One campaign after missing out on the play-offs once again.

Pompey currently have 13 players out of contract in the summer, with many set to be released for free this summer.

While an overhaul of the squad is expected, the Blues will be active in the transfer window, with sporting director Rich Hughes detailing at least nine new faces will arrive at PO4.

And with promotion the ambition, Whittingham is adamant more investment is need this summer to boost their chances of Championship football.

He said to BBC Radio Solent: ‘Having been through what I went through at the club the second time around, in terms of the fans having to pull the club out of administration, was horrible.

‘From the point of view for what they (the Eisner’s) have done, improving Pompey’s own training ground, the improvements Fratton Park had to have. It’s been really good to see. But, you do need that investment on the pitch and that’s what these fans want.

‘It’s alright with everything being nice off it. You can go down and have a nice coffee, pie or sausage roll, you can feel safe in the ground - that’s great and all of that is brilliant. But, to be able to challenge for promotion in this league you do need to invest on the pitch.

Michael Eisner.Michael Eisner.
Michael Eisner.

‘It’s no surprise with the money that Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday have spent that they’re up there. You always get an outlier and Plymouth are that this season but they’re an extremely well-run club.

‘I’ve got the feeling that it’s getting to be that way here with Rich Hughes as sporting director, John Mousinho and Eric Eisner is over here today (against Wycombe). It’s good they come over not just to visit but to stay for a while to get to know people better. Let’s see what happens.’

Pompey’s fate had already settled ahead of their final day fixture against Wycombe, with 18,286 fans in attendance at Fratton Park.

And Whittingham is adamant the Blues’ atmosphere will be boosted should they mount a promotion challenge next term.

He added: ‘That’s what you get when you’re challenging for promotion. You’ll get those atmospheres because the crowd with you even more as there’s something extra. The fans came today and really enjoyed the game.’

