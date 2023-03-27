Moreover, the Blues legend believes the former Bristol City defender has only been able to establish himself as a regular in John Mousinho’s side because of Clark Robertson’s recent groin injury.

Towler has amassed an impressive 16 appearances and two goals for Pompey following his move from the Championship Robins during the last transfer window.

Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Port Vale represented the centre-back’s 15th consecutive start for the Blues.

Yet his latest outing was cut short at half-time, with the Blues trailing 2-0 and the 20-year-old criticised for his role in Matty Taylor’s eighth-minute opener.

That allowed the previously injured Robertson his first taste of Fratton Park action since his last outing against Ipswich on December 29.

And his introduction had a positive impact, with the Blues looking much more comfortable at the back – a platform that allowed the home side to comeback and secure a draw.

Soon-to-be out-of-contract Robertson now has eight games remaining this season to convince Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes that his two-year stay at PO4 should be extended.

Defender Ryley Towler was substituted at half-time during Pompey's 2-2 draw against Port Vale

Whittingham believes he’ll likely be given that opportunity at the expense of Towler.

Speaking to BBC Solent at the final whistle on Saturday, the former Blues striker and boss said: ‘If Robertson stays fit I think he’ll play.

‘Listen, the point to make about Towler, if Robertson hadn’t got the injury, Towler wouldn’t have played as many games.

‘He’s done okay. He’s still only 19-20 or something like that. He’s still learning the game.

‘As a centre-half, he’s still learning how to play alongside (Sean) Raggett, seeing how he plays and trying to balance off him, and playing with a left-back in (Connor) Ogilvie, who’s a steady Eddie.

‘But he’s learning the game and I don’t think he would have played as many games as he’s had if Robertson had stayed fit.’

Towler was signed for an undisclosed free from Bristol City, after spending the first half of the season on loan at League Two AFC Wimbledon.