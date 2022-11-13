Much has been said about the Fratton Park outfit’s midfield problems in recent weeks, with Tom Lowery’s inability to shake off a hamstring injury believed by many to be hurting Danny Cowley’s side.

Yet former Pompey striker and manager Whittingham believes focus should turn elsewhere – in particular, the productivity of the Blues’ wide players.

On-loan duo Owen Dale and Josh Koroma started the disappointing 1-1 draw at Morecambe on Saturday.

They initially burst out of the blocks upon their Fratton Park arrivals from Blackpool and Huddersfield respectively.

But their form has taken a dip in recent games as both struggle to really make an impact on games.

Indeed, Koroma’s last league goal came against Fleetwood on October 8, with his last assist coming in the 2-1 win against Peterborough on September 3.

Meanwhile, Dale’s one and only goal in League One came against Bristol Rovers back on August 20.

Pompey winger Josh Koroma played the full 90 minutes against Morecambe on Saturday.

In fairness, the winger has provided three assists in his past six third-tier outings.

But with Pompey averaging 0.83 goals a game since their defeat at Ipswich – prior to that it was 2.1 goals a match – Whittingham believes the service from out wide has been letting Cowley’s side down.

And that was, once again, on display at the Mazuma Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking on BBC Solent, Whittingham said: ‘For me, looking at the way they play, Portsmouth, you’ve got a right-footer on the left-hand side, starting the game, as in (Josh) Koroma

‘He wants to cut inside all the time and you’ve got Dale on the other side, who, for whatever reason, doesn’t want to keep it simple and get the ball in the box when the play is there.

‘He wants to cut back and take his man on and do a trick.

‘You’ve got two strikers inside. They want balls into the box.

‘I think it’s the wide areas that we need to crack.

‘I don’t think they’re providing enough ammunition for the strikers.

‘I’m bound to say that, of course, but I don’t see enough balls coming into the box that (Colby) Bishop, (Dane) Scarlett and (Joe) Pigott, when he’s on, the opposite winger coming in, and one of the midfielder players coming in (can get on the end of).

‘I don’t think there’s enough of them coming in and enough to cause the opposition a real problem.’

Ronan Curtis has also started out wide for Pompey this season.