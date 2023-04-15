Portsmouth legend pinpoints what disappointed him most from abject Blues display at Shrewsbury

The Fratton Park legend believed that was must from the Blues players going into the game, with a place in the play-offs still mathematically possible for John Mousinho’s side.

However, it as sadly lacking as Pompey produced an abject display that ensured they dropped further back in the promotion hunt.

Six points now separate the Blues from sixth-placed Peterborough, who remain in the play-off positions despite their 2-0 defeat at Cambridge United.

With four games remaining, the numbers dictate that nothing can be ruled out – even after such an underwhelming display at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

And that’s what baffled Whittingham most following the stalemate with Steve Cotterill’s side.

Speaking about the result and the performance on BBC Radio Solent, the ex-Blues striker and boss said: ‘It was just a really poor performance.

‘It was lacking energy, just a real desire to go and win the game, because that’s what they had to do.

It was a frustrating afternoon for all concerned at Shrewsbury

‘They came into the game knowing maybe four, five wins is what they need to stand any chance of reaching the play-offs.

‘Especially after last week, you cannot rely on other teams letting you in.

‘That’s what’s happened today with one or two – but they (Pompey) didn’t deserve the win.

‘Last 10 minutes, they threw everything at it, but even then they didn’t look like they really wanted to get on the end of anything or bust a gut. It’s disappointing.’

When asked why that was the case, Whittingham couldn’t pinpoint why the Blues had been so poor.

He added: ‘Listen, I’m sure John Mousinho and Jon Harley don’t set up the team to go out and be, I wouldn’t say lacklustre, but not take the game to the opposition.

‘Is it fitness? Is it tiredness in the legs? Everybody’s similar really, aren’t they with the games being played? So I don’t think that can be an excuse.

‘Are the players worried about conceding? Are they going for it and leaving themselves open and don’t want to do that?

‘I just felt today they needed to be braver right from the off.

