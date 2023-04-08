And after playing more than 50 minutes with 10 men, the former Fratton favourite believes the short recovery period could heavily impact Pompey’s performance against Morecambe on Monday.

That alteration saw the momentum switch in the second half, with the Dons firmly in the ascendancy before breaking the resilient Pompey defence on 65 minutes.

But the decision to change formation at half-time was something Whittingham believes was the wrong option and insisted the Blues should’ve remained with the same structure after the break.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, he said: ‘The decision at half-time to bring Robertson in and go to a back three and almost defend in a three or a five, did that force Pompey to go on the back foot?

‘If that had stayed with Jacobs on for the first 10 minutes (in the second half), would they have offered a bit more with two banks of four rather than a five? The full-backs were right back.

‘I’m just wondering whether that would’ve made a difference keeping that substitution and seeing how that second half starts.

‘Then again, if you get that wrong you’re kicking yourself that you should've brought another centre-half on.

‘I said at half-time I didn’t expect there to be any changes. Two banks of four with Bishop up front and he’ll drop back and help defend.

‘We saw Forest Green last week how difficult they made it for Pompey as a 4-4-2, I know there's two there and not one but I fully expected that to happen.

‘It was another decision the manager thought was the right one and I’m sure he would’ve talked it through with the coaches to bring Robertson on.

‘Maybe that just invited that initial bit of pressure because once MK Dons scored Pompey did have a couple of opportunities.’

Mousinho only utilised three of his five available substitutions, with Robertson and Ryan Tunnicliffe coming on before Joe Pigott was brought on in added time.

And with the Blues playing more than an 50 minutes with 10 men, Whittingham has insisted Pompey’s performance against Morecambe could be heavily impacted.

He added: ‘It was (the last thing Pompey needed ahead of Morecambe).

‘First and foremost, they’ve lost ground. We hoped it would be a win today and thought it would be possible. Two wins and that’s six points and you’re keeping the pressure up.

‘Marlon Pack came back and played the whole game, he was running around quite well at the end but it’s only two days rest before another game.