Benjani Junior has taken one step closer to following in his fathers footsteps after pen,ning his maiden contract with National League Yeovil.

The 17-year-old was released by Pompey in March 2021 after he failed in an attempt to win a scholarship at Fratton Park.

This saw the young striker move across the south coast to Huish Park, where he impressed during his time in the Glovers academy.

Last term, Junior netted 25 goals and registered 16 assists in 30 games for Town’s under-18s side, a year above his age category.

In fact, the striker finished as top scorer when his academy side won the national college seven-a-side tournament last term.

The youngster has also featured for Yeovil’s first-team during his time in Somerset, with a number of appearances from the bench in the Somerset Premier Cup.

His fine form in front of goal has since seen him rewarded with his first professional deal as he looks to kickstart his career.

However, Benjani Junior couldn’t make it a fairytale story at Fratton Park when he departed Pompey last year, bringing an end to his family's association with the club.

His father joined the Blues in January 2006, arriving from French side Auxerre for a then club-record fee of £4.1m.

The Zimbabwean international went on to score 19 goals in 70 Premier League games for Harry Redknapp’s men, before joining Manchester City two years later.

After spells with Sunderland and Blackburn, Benjani returned to PO4 in 2011 when he joined Steve Cotterill’s Championship side.

He couldn't replicate the form seen in the top flight for Pompey, scoring just once in 17 outings during his second spell with the club.

While his son was in the Blues’ academy, the former striker spent a time earning his Uefa coaching licence as he looked to make a step into management.

This saw him assist then academy coach and now Pompey kit-man Shaun North on a twice-weekly basis for the youth side in 2020.

Benjani was given his first managerial role in April when he took over as boss at Castle Lager Premier League outfit Ngezi Platinum.