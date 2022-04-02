The 43-year-old has this week taken over as boss of Castle Lager Premier League side Ndezi Platinum.

The ex-Fratton Park favourite has been keen to enter management and, one-and-a-half years ago, coached the Blues’ under-16s while studying for his Uefa A licence.

And Ndezi Platinum represents his first steps after signing a four-year deal with a club presently placed fifth following nine matches.

As a tireless stiker, Benjani scored 20 goals in 94 games for Pompey over two spells to etch his name in Fratton folklore.

The Zimbabwe international returned to the south coast on a free transfer from Blackburn in August 2011, with the Blues then in the Championship and overseen by Steve Cotterill.

However, his second spell was not a success, and the forward left Fratton Park after one season.

Benjani, pictured celebrating with Kanu following the latter's goal against Bolton in August 2007, has taken his first steps into management. Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images

In recent years, Benjani has lived in Ringwood, with his son, Benjani jnr, on the books of Pompey’s Academy, although this season has been with Yeovil.

Upon his appointment at Ngezi Platinum vice president Lysias Chiwozva said: ‘The technical team that has been unveiled has its work cut out as the vision and goals, which the club aims to achieve, are well made out and are non-ambiguous.

‘It’s very clear they should achieve the goals. That one is in black and white; there is no guesswork on that.

‘We are very clear on how we want our football academy to work and we will give all our support.’

