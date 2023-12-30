The latest transfer news for Portsmouth and their League One rivals ahead of the January window.

Portsmouth may have picked up just one point from their last two games but they are guaranteed to enter 2024 at the top of the League One table. With 49 points on the board, Pompey continue to lead the pack after a very strong first half to the season.

After they take on Exeter City to round off the year, focus will shift to Portsmouth's New Year's Day clash against Stevenage, as well as the highly anticipated January transfer window. The rumours have been building in the lead up to the winter business, so let's take a look at some of the latest reports.

Pompey eyeing Championship defender

According to reporter Chris Wise, Pompey have their eye on Ipswich Town's George Edmundson and have 'made enquiries' about signing the out of favour centre-back in January. The 26-year-old has made just two appearances in the Tractor Boys' promotion run this season and he is 'one of several centre-backs' Portsmouth are considering for their new year recruitment drive.

John Mousinho is looking to strengthen his squad to secure the best chance of automatic promotion and the League One title at the end of the season. Edmundson helped Ipswich make the jump from tier three to the Championship last term but he has fallen drastically down the pecking order. His contract is due to expire in 2025, so Ipswich could be tempted to cash in to avoid losing him for free.

Fleetwood midfielder set for League Two move

Fleetwood Town's Scott Robertson has been linked with a January exit that could see him drop down to League Two if all goes ahead. According to the Daily Record, the midfielder is poised to make the winter switch to join Notts County in the tier below after falling out of favour under Lee Johnson.