Portsmouth make once change as striker comes in against Luton Town
Saydee is the one change from the opening-day draw at Leeds United, as the Blues picked up a fine 3-3 draw.
It’s the first league start for the 22-year-old since the 2-2 draw with Derby at the start of April, though Saydee led the line against Millwall in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.
Otherwise it’s the same starting XI who impressed at Elland Road on the opening day, with John Mousinho without a number of players through injury.
It’s a day to remember for Harry Clout, with the academy youngster one of Pompey’s nine substitutes.
The midfielder impressed for the Blues in pre-season and was preferred on the bench to Anthony Scully, who has been told he can leave Fratton Park this month.
Tom Lowery has alleviated his hamstring worries, as he’s named on the bench.
Pompey: Norris; Williams, Shaughnessy, Towler, Ogilvie; Pack, Dozzell; Lane, Lang, Silvera, Saydee.
Subs: Archer, Swanson, Stevenson, Moxon, Devlin, Lowery, Clout, Ritchie, Sorensen.
