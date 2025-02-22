Adil Aouchiche has been handed the opportunity to shine in Callum Lang’s absence.

The loanee has featured three times off the bench since his transfer window arrival from Sunderland.

However, with leading scorer Lang ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury, the Frenchman now makes his full debut for the visit of QPR.

Adil Aouchiche makes his full Pompey debut against QPR today. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

That represents the only change to the side which won 2-0 at Oxford United last weekend, thereby registering successive victories.

Elsewhere, Freddie Potts isn’t risked after coming back from injury, while there is a welcome return for Kusini Yengi after being sidelined since November.

Mark O’Mahony, who scored Pompey’s second at Oxford, is noticeably missing, which will raise a few eyebrows, with Harvey Blair called into the 20-man squad.

That leaves Yengi as the only striking alternative to Bishop in the match-day squad on his comeback to the first-team set-up.

Pompey: Schmid, Swanson, Matthews, Atkinson, Ogilvie, Hayden, Dozzell, Ritchie, Aouchiche, Murphy, Bishop.

Subs: Archer, Devlin, Poole, Bramall, Pack, Gordon, Blair, Saydee, Yengi.