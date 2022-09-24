Both chief executive Andrew Cullen and chief operating officer Tony Brown confirmed the Blues’ stance at the recent Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference.

The duo knocked back the idea after Bradford CEO Ryan Sparks said the issue of earlier starts times had been discussed with the Football League as an emergency measure.

Pompey’s position has also come to light at a time when Mansfield Town confirmed they will kick-off their League Two home game against Walsall on October 15 at 1pm.

The Stags have taken the decision to determine whether significant savings can be made on floodlight usage and other costs.

All league clubs will be canvased for their opinions at a meeting next week.

However, Pompey have already made their thoughts on the matter known.

When asked at last week’s Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference whether the club would consider moving kick-off times to avoid needing the use floodlights, Cullen responded: ‘There’s been some talk of this from Bradford City but it’s not something we’re looking to do’.

Brown then repeated that stance, despite admitting that energy costs were an area of concern for the club.

He said: ‘We wouldn’t change kick-off times, but energy cost is a massive area for us.

‘Prices have gone up significantly and it’s not just Fratton Park we have to think about, it’s also the Pompey Health and Fitness Club.

‘The big impact of energy prices is likely to fall on businesses and we are already looking at a range of options to save costs.’

On Wednesday, the government announced that wholesale energy costs for businesses will be slashed by up to half their expected price through the winter months.

Meanwhile, it has been suggested that moving Saturday kick-off times to 1pm will not necessarily mean floodlights are not required when the winter kicks in.

Any potential savings could also be offset by lower attendances and gate receipts.