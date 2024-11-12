Portsmouth’s 11 and a half year wait for a home win in the Championship finally came to an end last weekend when the Blues recorded a crucial 3-1 victory over fellow relegation strugglers Preston North End.
Goals from Josh Murphy, Connor Ogslive and Colby Bishop allowed Pompey to climb off the bottom of the table and helped ease pressure on manager John Mousinho, who had previously failed to win any of his opening six home games in the second tier.
The result marks Portsmouth’s first Fratton Park win in the Championship since a 2-1 triumph over Crystal Palace on Tuesday 17 April 2012, in what was ultimately the penultimate home game of that season before the team’s relegation just four days later against Derby County.
At the time the Blues, who experienced a whole host of financial difficulties, were managed by Michael Appleton, who would have done enough to narrowly keep the team in the division if it wasn’t for a 10-point deduction.
Scott Allan and Greg Halford were the goalscorers that evening at Fratton Park as the hosts survived a late fight back from a Crystal Palace team that were also struggling in the bottom half of the table at that time.
The Eagles team on the night featured big name stars such as Wilfried Zaha, Nathaniel Clyne and Julian Speroni, but what did the Pompey team from that day go on to do afterwards and are any of them still playing?
Here’s all you need to know.
