Joe Morrell has given a clue to his Pompey future as he gets set to become a free agent.

The Wales international is due for discussions over what lies ahead for him at Fratton Park, after the Blues surprisingly opted not to take up a 12-month option on the midfielder’s contract.

But the 27-year-old may be headed towards a departure from PO4 after three years, if his latest social media offering is anything to go by.

Pompey’s champions have been celebrating their League One title success in Las Vegas, with 18 of John Mousinho’s squad enjoying themselves in Sin City over the past week.

They have been active on social media over that period, with posts aplenty documenting all their antics from pool parties, VIP tables at nightclubs and encounters with stars.

It was Morrell’s post on Instagram yesterday, which got Pompey fans talking - and believing he could well be headed out of the door.

The former Luton, Bristol City and Ipswich man added a photo of the group enjoying themselves on a night out - accompanied with the caption ‘some group’ and a tearful emoji.

It’s the use of the emoji which has got many Pompey fans believing one of his team’s most consistent performers last term could be on his way, with it hinting at a sadness at what is about to unfold.

That is the way it was interpreted in a string of replies from supporters, hoping that isn’t the case for the man who’s made 105 for the club.

Keira_pfc is certainly fearing that’s the case as she said: ‘please tell me this ain’t a goodbye.’

_tom_mcmaster asked ‘is this goodbye Joe?’, kille_james said ‘don’t go’ and paulie_pfc added: ‘Be gutted if you leave @joejmorrell wish you luck in whatever you decision PUP.’

A number of supporters also asked for Morrell to sign a contract, while edie.weide added some appreciation, replying: ‘Always grateful for you Joe, you’ll always be my favourite player no matter what.’

There will certainly be no shortage of takes for a player of Morrell’s calibre as a free agent this summer, if that is the path he does take.

Sporting director, Rich Hughes, confirmed the situation when speaking to The News yesterday, with some developments expected shortly.