Louis Thompson makes his first Pompey start in five months after being named in John Mousinho's side against Peterborough. Picture: Craig Galloway/ProSportsImages

The midfielder, who broke his leg in August, comes in for the suspended Joe Morrell at Peterborough this afternoon.

Boss John Mousinho had been weighing up whether to start Thompson, having featured solely off the bench five since recovering from injury earlier this month.

However, he is among two changes to the Blues side which won 2-0 at Fleetwood in the week.

The other is Dane Scarlett, replacing the injured Ronan Curtis, who is sidelined with an ankle problem.

Meanwhile, Michael Jacobs returns from a knee issue to take his place on the bench.

Joining him is Harry Jewitt-White, back involved in the match-day 18 following his return from a loan period at Gosport Borough.

Pompey: Macey, Swanson, Raggett, Towler, Ogilvie, Pack, Tunnicliffe, Thompson, Dale, Bishop, Scarlett.