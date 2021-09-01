Ryan Tunnicliffe's impressive early season form has been recognised by a supporter award. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

After arriving at the Blues from Luton in July, the former Manchester United academy graduate has already made a sizeable impression at Fratton Park throughout the last month.

In a vote cast by fans via @FootballLeagueW on Twitter, the 28-year-old was crowned League One Player of the Month for August.

Across Pompey’s opening four league matches in August, Danny Cowley’s side were defensively astute and registered four consecutive clean sheets against Fleetwood Town, Crewe Alexandra, Shrewsbury Town, and Doncaster Rovers, respectively.

The defence was eventually breached in last Saturday’s 1-0 away defeat to Wigan.

Tunnicliffe has so far been ever-present for the Blues this term, while was the matchwinner in the home victory against the Shrews, netting the game’s only goal.

The former Manchester United midfielder has also been directly involved in Pompey’s three other league goals this season.

The former Fulham midfielder registered an assist against Fleetwood – and then two others in the Fratton Park visit of Crewe.

Tunnicliffe pipped Sheffield Wednesday’s Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Wycombe’s Joe Jacobson, Bolton’s Oladapo Afolyan, Morecambe’s Cole Stockton, and Sunderland’s Ross Stewart to the award.

