Despite Pompey failing to reach the play-offs, the midfielder enjoyed an impressive campaign on a personal note.

The midfielder was one of the standout performers after his return from the World Cup, which saw him start every game under John Mousinho - when available.

In fact, his displays were recognised by Blues fans, who voted him in the top three - alongside Colby Bishop and Connor Ogilvie - for The News’ Player of the Season award.

In total, Morrell featured 31 times for Pompey this term, which was heavily affected by international commitments, injury and suspensions.

With the Blues’ season drawing to a close on Sunday, their draw against Wycombe saw them finish eighth in League One and seven points behind the play-offs.

And the midfielder recognised their difficult campaign in his 14-word message, where he thanked the Fratton faithful for their fantastic support.

Morrell posted on Instagram, saying: ‘22-23 done, plenty of ups and down. Thanks for your support as always Pompey.’

Joe Morrell.

The 26-year-old has spoken of his desire to remain at Fratton Park next season, as he enters the final 12-months of his Blues deal.

Following his arrival from Luton in 2021, the midfielder has amassed 74 appearances and has solidified his place in the hearts of Pompey fans.