Yet Colby Bishop remains high on Danny Cowley’s wish list, despite concerns over meeting Accrington’s valuation.

The News understands enquiries have this summer been made over Ipswich’s Pigott, who has failed to hit the heights at Portman Road.

The 28-year-old, who has previously been on the Blues’ radar, is available on loan with an option to buy, something which appeals to the Blues.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey’s season kicks off on July 30 at Sheffield Wednesday – yet they don’t possess a single senior striker.

Cowley has looked at a number of options, most recently James Collins, who he expects to link up with Derby on a permanent deal.

Another candidate is Bishop, yet there are fears at Fratton Park that may represent an unrealistic target.

MK Dons, who are flush following the sale of Scott Twine and Harry Darling this summer, recently had a bid for Bishop turned down by Accrington, but are expected to go back.

Pompey are monitoring Ipswich's Joe Pigott in their striker search. Picture: Paul Harding/Getty Images

Similarly, George Hirst could prove out of reach as he trains with Leicester City’s first-team and primarily favours a Championship challenge.

Pigott was signed by Paul Cook in July 2021 on a free transfer as part of his substantial recruitment drive.

However, the ex-AFC Wimbledon striker has managed just three goals in 29 appearances for Ipswich and is regarded as a fringe performer.

Such statistics are a little misleading, in fairness, with more than half of those outings coming from the bench as Pigott struggles to establish himself as a regular starter.

Still, it is telling that 12 months into a three-year deal Ipswich are contemplating off-loading the centre-forward.

Before his Portman Road switch, Pigott netted 54 times in 157 appearances for Wimbledon – all while competing at League One level.

That remains the most productive time of a career which has also seen him turn out for Charlton, Southend, Luton and Cambridge United.

Nonetheless, he scored 22 goals in all competitions in 2020-21, which earned him his switch to Ipswich having rejected fresh contract terms to remain with the Wombles.

At the time, it was claimed Pigott had turned down Championship interest to become Cook’s seventh signing of the summer.

However, he has endured a frustrating 12 months, with loanee Macauley Bonne preferred in attack.