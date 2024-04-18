Portsmouth name player of the season as title party continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey skipper Marlon Pack was named player of the season at the club’s end-of-season awards last night.

And defender Conor Shaughnessy was recognised by his peers, as he picked up the players’ player of the season crown as the League One title party continued at Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spirits were high 24 hours from the glorious scenes at the Blues’ home, after John Mousinho’s men were crowned champions with victory over Barnsley.

And the players continued to celebrate at the gala event held in the Victory Lounge, as they were joined by supporters on a night of high spirits.

Pack was voted as top player by guests with Shaughnessy crowning a glorious couple of days, as his team-mates voted him their top player after heading the goal which ensured his side were champions.

Pompey Women striker Emma Jones had a night to remember, as she was named both player of the season and players’ player of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen Moxon’s thunderbolt strike against Derby was acknowledged as goal of the season, ahead of Terry Devlin’s finish against Reading and efforts from Nicole Barrett and Ava Rowbotham.

Georgie Freeland picked up the women’s young player of the season gong, with Mitch Aston named academy player of the season.

Leanne Howard was recognised for her loyalty as she collected the fan of the season trophy, with Pack recognised as community player of the season.

Legendary hall of famer, Mick Quinn, then entertained the crowd as after dinner speaker, recounting tales of his stay at Fratton Park and storied career in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And keeper Will Norris summed up the emotions of the squad, after a famous period in the club’s history.

He said: ‘As a collective it’s been brilliant, we set out what we wanted to achieve at the beginning of the year and we went out and done it.

‘Pompey means so much to so many people, unless you live in the city you don’t really understand what it means.