Danny Cowley arrives for tonight's fixture against promotion-hunting Wigan. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The Blues’ head coach has stuck with the side which defeated struggling Gillingham 3-1 on Saturday.

Having recently operated with squad rotation, it perhaps reflects those players he believes are his better performers – and those on the bench on their way out.

Tyler Walker has not made an appearance since Cheltenham, while fellow substitute Mahlon Romeo has long fallen out of first-team reckoning during a disappointing second half to the campaign.

Meanwhile, Jay Mingi, who had his second Pompey outing last weekend, is on the bench.

Wigan, who can win promotion to the Championship tonight, name former Pompey pair Jack Whatmough and Tom Naylor in their starting XI.

Pompey: Bazunu, Carter, Raggett, Robertson, Ogilvie, Morrell, Thompson, Harness, Jacobs, Curtis, Hirst.

Subs: Webber, Mingi, Walker, Tunnicliffe, Williams, O’Brien, Romeo.

