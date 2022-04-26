The Blues’ head coach has stuck with the side which defeated struggling Gillingham 3-1 on Saturday.
Having recently operated with squad rotation, it perhaps reflects those players he believes are his better performers – and those on the bench on their way out.
Tyler Walker has not made an appearance since Cheltenham, while fellow substitute Mahlon Romeo has long fallen out of first-team reckoning during a disappointing second half to the campaign.
Meanwhile, Jay Mingi, who had his second Pompey outing last weekend, is on the bench.
Wigan, who can win promotion to the Championship tonight, name former Pompey pair Jack Whatmough and Tom Naylor in their starting XI.
Pompey: Bazunu, Carter, Raggett, Robertson, Ogilvie, Morrell, Thompson, Harness, Jacobs, Curtis, Hirst.
Subs: Webber, Mingi, Walker, Tunnicliffe, Williams, O’Brien, Romeo.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 9p a day, thanks to our 30%-off transfer window deal.