Portsmouth name very strong starting XI for trip to Bognor clash - but trio missing
John Mousinho has understandably rotated his side from that on duty in Friday night’s 3-0 win at the Hawks.
As a consequence, it is an entirely different line-up at Nyewood Lane, consisting primarily of first-team regulars.
Marlon Pack, Conor Shaughnessy, Kusini Yengi, Paddy Lane and Josh Murphy are among those selected for the Blues’ third pre-season fixture.
While the majority of those on duty at Westleigh Park last night occupy the bench, along with Jordan Archer.
However, Colby Bishop and Gavin Whyte are again absent, along with Anthony Scully.
Pompey: Norris, Williams, Shaughnessy, McIntyre, Ogilvie, Pack, Lowery, Lane, Silvera, Murphy, Yengi.
Subs:! Archer, Clout, Sparkes, Saydee, Lang, Towler, Stevenson, Moxon, Swann, Baptiste, Patton.
