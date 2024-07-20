Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey have selected a strong starting XI for the trip to Bognor in their latest local friendly.

John Mousinho has understandably rotated his side from that on duty in Friday night’s 3-0 win at the Hawks.

As a consequence, it is an entirely different line-up at Nyewood Lane, consisting primarily of first-team regulars.

Kusini Yengi starts for Pompey at Bognor.

Marlon Pack, Conor Shaughnessy, Kusini Yengi, Paddy Lane and Josh Murphy are among those selected for the Blues’ third pre-season fixture.

While the majority of those on duty at Westleigh Park last night occupy the bench, along with Jordan Archer.

However, Colby Bishop and Gavin Whyte are again absent, along with Anthony Scully.

Pompey: Norris, Williams, Shaughnessy, McIntyre, Ogilvie, Pack, Lowery, Lane, Silvera, Murphy, Yengi.

Subs:! Archer, Clout, Sparkes, Saydee, Lang, Towler, Stevenson, Moxon, Swann, Baptiste, Patton.