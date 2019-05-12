Pompey fans have been having their say on Twitter in the wake of the play-off defeat to Sunderland. Here’s a selection of those views.

We are Pompey we fight to the end. Whatever you think about the game - make it HELL on Thursday at Fratton Park

FP needs to be a horrible, toxic bear pit on Thursday if we're going to get back in to this #Pompey

Telling you it's our game plan. Little surprised people thought we were going to go for it, even with the red. Jackett plays to stay in the game, I said that months ago. Narrow defeat and put the pressure on at Fratton. Looking forward to it! #Pompey

Thursday needs a bit of that Milan night to it. Don’t throw the ball back to Sunderland players, launch it - with your shoe. Don’t sing, scream. Time to get hostile and quite frankly, vile. #Pompey

To all who travelled tonight we done our club proud kept singing now time for the team to give something back in the second leg play up Pompey

Let’s give them an atmosphere that will shake an auditory fist in the face of the footballing fates and send the season to history or Wembley or both @pup

Remember Pompey were 14/1 start of the season. Have played more games than any other team. Won a cup at Wembley in front of 85K so not a surprise we look like we’re running on empty. Hopefully one lasts big effort Thursday

Roll on Thursday . Let's make it as intimidating as possible #pompey #playoffs

When Hawkins went down in the first half the Sky commentator said “I had my heart in my mouth when he put that challenge in” followed by “I’m worried about Pompey, they looked dangerous without getting the ball right”. God I hope we win on Thursday #pompey

Should be quite an atmosphere at Fratton Park. 1-0 down at halftime, games not over.

