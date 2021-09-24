Portsmouth new-boy Jay Mingi focused on fighting for his place after signing one-year deal

And the midfielder admitted that ‘misunderstandings’ were to blame for a solicitor’s letter being sent to the club with the intention of legal action over a breach of contract.

The News revealed last week that the one-time triallist was in disagreement with the Blues over the existence of a supposedly already signed contract before a groin injury ruled him out of action.

In the legal letter, dated September 9 and seen by The News, Mingi claimed he was declared fit to return to training before being told he could find another club, with the Blues denying a deal was ever done.

According to the 20-year-old, the matter has since been ‘cleared up’.

Now he’s now looking forward to kick-starting his Pompey career, getting back to work and fighting for a place in Cowley’s first team.

Posting a message on Twitter following news of his signing, the delighted former West Ham and Charlton player said: ‘I would just like to confirm for the record how happy I am to have signed here at Portsmouth.

‘There have been a few stories in the media regarding my relationship with Portsmouth which were based on misunderstandings that have already been cleared up.

Jay Mingi has signed a one-year deal at Pompey, with the club having the option of an additional 12 months. Picture: Portsmouth FC

‘I cannot wait to return to training and fight for my place.

‘It's my only focus now that I have signed my deal after a successful trial period.