Portsmouth new-boy Jay Mingi focused on fighting for his place after signing one-year deal
Jay Mingi is determined to fight for a place in Danny Cowley’s team after signing a one-year deal at Pompey.
And the midfielder admitted that ‘misunderstandings’ were to blame for a solicitor’s letter being sent to the club with the intention of legal action over a breach of contract.
The News revealed last week that the one-time triallist was in disagreement with the Blues over the existence of a supposedly already signed contract before a groin injury ruled him out of action.
In the legal letter, dated September 9 and seen by The News, Mingi claimed he was declared fit to return to training before being told he could find another club, with the Blues denying a deal was ever done.
According to the 20-year-old, the matter has since been ‘cleared up’.
Now he’s now looking forward to kick-starting his Pompey career, getting back to work and fighting for a place in Cowley’s first team.
Posting a message on Twitter following news of his signing, the delighted former West Ham and Charlton player said: ‘I would just like to confirm for the record how happy I am to have signed here at Portsmouth.
‘There have been a few stories in the media regarding my relationship with Portsmouth which were based on misunderstandings that have already been cleared up.
‘I cannot wait to return to training and fight for my place.
‘It's my only focus now that I have signed my deal after a successful trial period.
‘I would like to thank the club’s staff for making me feel so welcome and helping me through my rehab. Time to get back to work.’