The West Brom loanee admits ‘he doesn’t feel any pressure’ as he is set to become the Blues’ new number one next term.

The 20-year-old was identified by Danny Cowley as the ideal option to replace the Republic of Ireland international between the sticks at Fratton Park after an impressive loan spell with Lincoln last season.

They’re big shoes to fill, with the now Southampton stopper keeping 17 clean sheets in 46 outings for the Blues during his loan move from Manchester City.

This saw Bazunu poll second in The News/Sports Mail Pompey Player of the Season vote, as well as being recognised by many as Pompey’s best keeper since David James.

Griffiths got his Blues career off to the perfect start by recording a clean sheet in his hour-long debut against Gillingham in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

The England under-21 international understands the challenge ahead of him, but feels he's the perfect choice to fill the boots left by Bazunu at Fratton Park.

Speaking to The News, the keeper said: ‘I feel like I'm the right man. I’ve got to be confident.

‘He (Bazunu) had a great year and I’ve had it before where keepers have done really well at clubs and I’ve joined them the next year and I don’t feel any pressure.

‘I’m going to come in and do everything I can, I appreciate how good he is but I’ve got to show I’m capable as well.

‘If you don’t back yourself, especially as a goalie in the EFL with how intense it is, then you haven’t got much of a chance.

‘I’m quietly confident, I’d say, and with each game I’m going to keep building on it and get more and more minutes.’

After coming through the ranks at the Hawthorns, Griffiths’ move to Pompey marks his third loan venture away from the Baggies in as many seasons.

Having previous spells at Cheltenham and Lincoln, the keeper admits his prior EFL experience will put him in good stead for the upcoming campaign with the Blues.

He continued: ‘It was a good year for me last year. I felt like I had some really good moments and I just want to keep ticking up as many career appearances as I can, and to do it at a club like this is a no=brainer.

‘My goal then is to go and play for West Brom and if this move can put me in a better position for that then that’s amazing.