And now with that wait complete, Cowley revelled in delivering his fourth new addition of the transfer window.

Griffiths joins Marlon Pack, Zak Swanson and Joe Rafferty in making the move to the south coast this summer.

New Pompey goalkeeper Josh Griffiths has arrived on loan from West Brom Picture: Portsmouth FC

The 20-year-old is the only loan arrival among that quartet of new signings.

It means he’ll return to Steve Bruce’s Championship side at the end of the season – just like predecessor Gavin Bazunu, who went back to parent club Manchester City following a successful spell at Fratton Park, before his £15m move to Southampton last month.

But Cowley is just delighted to get his man – after being initially drawn to Griffiths last summer – and can’t wait to work with a player he holds in such high regard.

Revealing what the England under-21 international will bring to the Blues, the manager said: ‘He (Griffiths) is one that we’ve been patiently waiting for and actually came very close to signing around this time last year.

John Marquis has spoken of his Pompey 'frustration' after announcing his Bristol Rovers arrival with two goals. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘The timing wasn’t quite right on that occasion, but we’re absolutely delighted to have him with us now.

‘Josh is a top young goalkeeper and we want to accelerate his progress. It’s a move that can work for everybody.

‘He’s a great kid who’s extremely professional and hard-working, while staying focused on trying to get better every single day.

‘Josh has brilliant loan experience already at Cheltenham and Lincoln. We think it’s a good time for him to come here.

‘He will certainly provide a physical presence in the box and can command his area, but he’s all incredibly mobile.

‘He’s an excellent shot stopper and is also very good with his feet, so he’s a really rounded goalkeeper.’

Griffiths’ loan move to Fratton Park is his third in as many seasons, having spent the past two terms at Cheltenham and Lincoln respectively.

The West Brom youth product was a key player as the Robins won the League Two title in 2020-21.

But his time with the Imps was cut short in March because of injury, restricting him to 35 appearances in all competitions.

Both loans, however, have allowed him to accumulate 85 appearances over the past two seasons.

That will be enhanced further during his time at Pompey.

Griffiths will go straight in to be Cowley’s No1 – a move that will open the door for Alex Bass to leave the Blues.

After playing second fiddle to Bazunu over the first half of last season, he spent the second half of last term on loan at Bradford and has been the subject of a bid from Crawley,