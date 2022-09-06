The Blues new boy is adamant the Terriers never saw the true extent of his quality, after signing on a season-long loan deal on deadline day.

And now Koroma is fired up to show exactly what he can deliver, as he aims on powering Danny Cowley’s men to the Championship.

The 23-year-old was a significant 12th and final summer capture, as he chose a move to Fratton Park over remaining in the Championship with both Coventry City and Rotherham United interested.

Koroma gave a promising glimpse of his talent, as he provided the assist for Dane Scarlett’s decisive second goal in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Peterborough in a 25-minute outing off the bench.

The Pompey loan will likely end the attacking talent’s Huddersfield association, with his deal up there at the end of the season after signing from Leyton Orient for £500,000 in 2019.

His stay in Yorkshire didn’t hit the heights Koroma hoped for, as he was increasingly used off the bench last term.

The Londoner holds no malice towards the Championship outfit, but he admitted he’s motivated to show what he’s capable of achieving at PO4.

Josh Koroma. Pic: Jason Brown.

Koroma said: ‘Definitely (he feels he has a point to prove).

‘I definitely think that Huddersfield never saw the best of me.

‘They saw glimpses of what I can do definitely, but I’m not there now I’m at Portsmouth.

‘I don’t have a bad word to say about Huddersfield.

‘It’s a great club with nice people and great fans there.

‘It’s just that things sometimes happen in football, so it’s about taking on the next challenge.

‘Huddersfield is a great club and I enjoyed being up there.

‘But I’m back down south now and that will be easier for myself.

‘My aim now is to help this team push for promotion in any way that I can.’

Koroma has his eyes on adding goals and assists to Pompey’s charge for a place in the second tier.

But with the attacker acquainted with Danny Cowley from their time together at Huddersfield, he knows that will have to be married with putting in the hard yards.

Koroma added: ‘I don’t care if it’s scoring goals, setting up goals or just doing the dirty work.

‘I don’t mind doing the dirty work, I just want to help the team.

‘When the gaffer was at Huddersfield he pressed hard.