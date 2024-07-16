With just three Saturday’s remaining without competitive football, the countdown towards the new Championship season is well and truly underway.

Nobody knows quite what to expect at the start of a new season and all 24 teams will kick off the new campaign with a host of new signings and in some clubs cases even a new manager in the dugout.

Portsmouth will start the season in difficult fashion with games against all three relegated Premier League clubs in the first two months, and although survival is the main objective this season, a few more optimistic fans will hope that the Blues can take a leaf out of Ipswich’s books by defying the naysayers and winning back-to-back promotions this term.

John Mousinho has so far added five fresh faces to his title-winning squad with more new names on the way. But how do Portsmouth compare to their Championship rivals in terms of recruitment?

Here courtesy of transfermarkt we take a look at the total market value of each club’s summer signings so far.

1 . Blackburn Rovers Number of new arrivals so far: one - Total market value of arrivals: €50k

2 . Bristol City Number of new arrivals so far: 4 - Total market value of new arrivals: €2.90m

3 . Burnley Number of new arrivals so far: 3 - Total market value of new arrivals: €32.30m