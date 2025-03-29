Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alexander Milosevic is included in a Pompey squad for the first time since his arrival - although has to make do with the bench.

John Mousinho has made two changes to the side which lost 2-1 at Preston when last in action two weeks ago.

Matt Ritchie has been restored to the starting XI against Blackburn, after being dropped to the bench at Preston, ending a run of 12 successive first-team starts.

He effectively replaces the injured Kusini Yengi, while Zak Swanson is also recalled, coming in for Terry Devlin at right-back, with the Northern Ireland international having played twice during the break.

Pompey new boy Alexander Milosevic is set to boost his new side's ranks against Blackburn Rovers. | Portsmouth FC

Former Sweden international Milosevic is named on the bench alongside fit-again pair Jordan Williams and Christian Saydee.

Ryler Towler and Thomas Waddingham drop out of the match-day 20 man squad, having been involved at Preston.

Pompey: Schmid, Swanson, Poole, Ogilvie, Bramall, Dozzell, Potts, Murphy, Aouchiche, Ritchie, Bishop.

Subs: Archer, Milosevic, Devlin, Williams, Pack, Hayden, Gordon, O’Mahony, Saydee.