Portsmouth newcomer handed much-anticipated squad involvement as Blues boss makes Blackburn changes
John Mousinho has made two changes to the side which lost 2-1 at Preston when last in action two weeks ago.
Matt Ritchie has been restored to the starting XI against Blackburn, after being dropped to the bench at Preston, ending a run of 12 successive first-team starts.
He effectively replaces the injured Kusini Yengi, while Zak Swanson is also recalled, coming in for Terry Devlin at right-back, with the Northern Ireland international having played twice during the break.
Former Sweden international Milosevic is named on the bench alongside fit-again pair Jordan Williams and Christian Saydee.
Ryler Towler and Thomas Waddingham drop out of the match-day 20 man squad, having been involved at Preston.
Pompey: Schmid, Swanson, Poole, Ogilvie, Bramall, Dozzell, Potts, Murphy, Aouchiche, Ritchie, Bishop.
Subs: Archer, Milosevic, Devlin, Williams, Pack, Hayden, Gordon, O’Mahony, Saydee.
