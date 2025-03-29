Portsmouth newcomer handed much-anticipated squad involvement as Blues boss makes Blackburn changes

Alexander Milosevic is included in a Pompey squad for the first time since his arrival - although has to make do with the bench.

John Mousinho has made two changes to the side which lost 2-1 at Preston when last in action two weeks ago.

Matt Ritchie has been restored to the starting XI against Blackburn, after being dropped to the bench at Preston, ending a run of 12 successive first-team starts.

He effectively replaces the injured Kusini Yengi, while Zak Swanson is also recalled, coming in for Terry Devlin at right-back, with the Northern Ireland international having played twice during the break.

Pompey new boy Alexander Milosevic is set to boost his new side's ranks against Blackburn Rovers.
Pompey new boy Alexander Milosevic is set to boost his new side's ranks against Blackburn Rovers. | Portsmouth FC

Former Sweden international Milosevic is named on the bench alongside fit-again pair Jordan Williams and Christian Saydee.

Ryler Towler and Thomas Waddingham drop out of the match-day 20 man squad, having been involved at Preston.

Pompey: Schmid, Swanson, Poole, Ogilvie, Bramall, Dozzell, Potts, Murphy, Aouchiche, Ritchie, Bishop.

Subs: Archer, Milosevic, Devlin, Williams, Pack, Hayden, Gordon, O’Mahony, Saydee.

