Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s same again for Pompey as John Mousinho names an unchanged side against Stoke.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the bench also remains unaltered, with the Blues retaining the 20-man squad which beat Middlesbrough 2-1.

While there is no involvement for Australian Thomas Waddingham, who signed this morning from Brisbane Roar after a lengthy pursuit for his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With no fresh injury concerns, Mousinho has the relative luxury of keeping the starting XI from Saturday.

That means Rob Atkinson and Marlon Pack continuing as the centre-half pairing, with Jordan Williams at right-back.

New signing Thomas Waddingham is not in Pompey’s squad for tonight’s clash with Stoke. Picture: Portsmouth FC

Unsurprisingly, Matt Ritchie also keeps his place after capping his return to the side against Middlesbrough with both goals in the Blues’ impressive victory.

With Paddy Lane now out for the season, he joins other current injury casualties including Regan Poole, Kusini Yengi and Jacob Farrell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conor Shaughnessy is not yet ready for his comeback, despite returning to training last week.

Subs: Archer, Towler, Saydee, McIntyre, Moxon, Dozzell, Swanson, Devlin, Blair.