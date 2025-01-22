Portsmouth newcomer not involved as John Mousinho keeps faith in team for Stoke clash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
And the bench also remains unaltered, with the Blues retaining the 20-man squad which beat Middlesbrough 2-1.
While there is no involvement for Australian Thomas Waddingham, who signed this morning from Brisbane Roar after a lengthy pursuit for his signature.
With no fresh injury concerns, Mousinho has the relative luxury of keeping the starting XI from Saturday.
That means Rob Atkinson and Marlon Pack continuing as the centre-half pairing, with Jordan Williams at right-back.
Unsurprisingly, Matt Ritchie also keeps his place after capping his return to the side against Middlesbrough with both goals in the Blues’ impressive victory.
With Paddy Lane now out for the season, he joins other current injury casualties including Regan Poole, Kusini Yengi and Jacob Farrell.
Conor Shaughnessy is not yet ready for his comeback, despite returning to training last week.
Pompey: Schmid, Williams, Pack, Atkinson, Ogilvie, Potts, Hayden, Ritchie, Lang, Murphy, Bishop.
Subs: Archer, Towler, Saydee, McIntyre, Moxon, Dozzell, Swanson, Devlin, Blair.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.