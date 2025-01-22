Portsmouth newcomer not involved as John Mousinho keeps faith in team for Stoke clash

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 18:59 BST
It’s same again for Pompey as John Mousinho names an unchanged side against Stoke.

And the bench also remains unaltered, with the Blues retaining the 20-man squad which beat Middlesbrough 2-1.

While there is no involvement for Australian Thomas Waddingham, who signed this morning from Brisbane Roar after a lengthy pursuit for his signature.

With no fresh injury concerns, Mousinho has the relative luxury of keeping the starting XI from Saturday.

That means Rob Atkinson and Marlon Pack continuing as the centre-half pairing, with Jordan Williams at right-back.

New signing Thomas Waddingham is not in Pompey’s squad for tonight’s clash with Stoke. Picture: Portsmouth FC

Unsurprisingly, Matt Ritchie also keeps his place after capping his return to the side against Middlesbrough with both goals in the Blues’ impressive victory.

With Paddy Lane now out for the season, he joins other current injury casualties including Regan Poole, Kusini Yengi and Jacob Farrell.

Conor Shaughnessy is not yet ready for his comeback, despite returning to training last week.

Pompey: Schmid, Williams, Pack, Atkinson, Ogilvie, Potts, Hayden, Ritchie, Lang, Murphy, Bishop.

Subs: Archer, Towler, Saydee, McIntyre, Moxon, Dozzell, Swanson, Devlin, Blair.

