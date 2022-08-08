The 24-year-old penned a three-year Fratton Park deal on Friday night following a late twist in the hunt for his signature.

The Baggies had targeted the free agent, wanting him to train with them, while Hull were another club showing interest.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet Lowery instead opted for the Blues – and is now poised for a debut in tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup trip to Cardiff (7.45pm).

Lowery told The News: ‘It happened really quickly.

‘I knew it was close at some point last week and then got a phone call on Friday afternoon to say that it was near enough done.

‘I was actually on the way to the gym, so had to turn around, go home, pack a bag and set off to drive down here.

New signing Tom Lowery is poised for a Pompey debut against Cardiff in the Carabao Cup. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I had been in talks with other clubs, but felt this was the right club and the right opportunity for me.

‘West Brom asked me to go and train, but I felt that it wasn’t something I wanted to do at that moment.

‘Then the interest from Pompey and a few other clubs happened – and, in the end, I felt Pompey was the right place for me.

‘I want to play regular football and, having spoken to the manager (Cowley), he expressed how much he wanted to sign me.

‘I knew about the club already, it’s massive with a massive fanbase, so I felt this was the right place for me.’

Lowery’s latest outing at any level was on April 30 in Crewe’s final match of the season.

Having decided to depart Gresty Road on his own terms, leaving himself without a club, he spent the summer working under a fitness coach for five days a week.

Now, after some ‘quite frustrating’ moments, Lowery has finally found himself a club.

He added: ‘I decided at the start of last season (2021-22) that it was best for me to move on from Crewe.

‘I’m at the age now where I needed a new start and a new challenge, so I turned down a new deal there.

‘It was a tough decision to be fair because I had been there since the age of nine and love the club, but I just felt it was the right time to move on.

‘This summer has been quite frustrating. My agent kept me level headed, he always reassured me that stuff was going to happen – and in the end it all worked out.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Whether you're gazing out over the Mediterranean or spending this summer at home, take advantage of our 50% discount on an annual sports or regular digital subscription, from just £25!

We will be on the ball with all the latest Pompey news, match coverage, off-the-pitch features, and analysis from Fratton Park all year round.