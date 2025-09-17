Ricky ‘Hitman’ Hatton is being mourned after his death tragic death in Manchester on Sunday. His close friend Tony Oakey has paid tribute to his pal in The News, after Hatton’s poignant message to legendary figure Frankie Hopkins following the cutsman’s own death last month.

Ricky Hatton’s selfless standing as the people’s champion has been underlined as tributes flood in for the British sporting icon.

And Portsmouth’s favourite boxing son, Tony Oakey, has added his poignant eulogy to his close friend following his tragic death on Sunday.

The much-loved boxing great was found dead in his home in Manchester at the age of 46, prompting a huge outpouring over the iconic figure’s loss. Police are not treating his death as suspicious.

Hatton had ties with the boxing scene across our communities through his close friendship with Oakey, which stretches back to their days as England amateur internationals, and his uncle and renowned cutsman Frankie Hopkins.

Hopkins died last month at the age of 78, with Hatton sending a moving video message to a man who joined him on his journey to the top of the sport - including travelling to America for his fights.

In a tribute which resonates profoundly after his own death, Hatton spoke of the loss to the boxing community of the ‘absolute legend’ after his passing.

He said: ‘I just want to say how sad and gutted I was to hear of the passing of my old mate Frank Hopkins. What a guy.

‘We were friends together over the years and, with Tony Oakey, Frank would come to my local pub after all my fights and was there to support me, my family and friends.

‘It was really, really gutting to hear of his passing.

Ricky Hatton, left, with Thorney Island cutsman Frankie Hopkins. | UGC

‘They don’t make characters like Frank now. He was a fantastic cutsman, but more importantly a proper boxing person. They don’t make people like Frank anymore.

‘For the sport to lose someone like Frank who was a genuine boxing man and a funny guy. I thought I was funny but Frank was ******* hilarious!

‘It’s always a sad day when we lose someone from our boxing family - and Frank was part of the British boxing family.

‘He was an absolute gentleman, an absolute legend.

‘I had so many good times with him and Tony, my mum, my dad, my family and my mates.

‘They would always come to my local pub after my fights for the **** shirts day.

‘I’m absolutely gutted, Frank you will be very, very sadly missed and I hope everyone gives Frank the best send off they can - and have a drink for Frank from the Hitman. All the best everyone, god bless you Frank and rest in peace’

Oakey spoke of his own pain at the news of Hatton’s death, with the pair’s connection stretching back to their teenage years.

Their friendship transcended boxing as they holidayed together with other renowned fighters, while Hatton went on to promote a successful Portsmouth show in 2009 as the Leigh Park Warrior stopped Welshman Shon Davies.

Ricky Hatton, left, with his pal Tony Oakey, right. Pic: Dave Haines | Dave Haines

The former WBU, British and Commonwealth champ told how Hatton’s message to Hopkins was typical of why he was such a loved character.

He said: ‘I’m just devastated about it, it’s just so sad.

‘Ricky would always take time out to send videos, messages to children or signed gloves and memorabilia.

‘We became mates as young teenagers when we boxed against Scotland and stayed mates all the way through. He was a youngster then, but we hit it off and stayed in close touch.

‘Frank would always go to his fights with me, we’d go to America to support and of course go to the pub!

‘Then he came to Portsmouth and promoted my fight in Shon Davies - a cracking night in Pompey.

‘There was some very funny times together and he always was the first to congratulate me after one of my successes.

‘We’d box together and go to the pub together - we’d always be the last two in the bar!

‘It’s such a sad loss with Ricky always a happy-go-lucky bloke, who was so generous with his time for everyone. He’ll never, ever be forgotten.’