The promising Norwich loanee has shown his promise at Pompey this season, but its not all been plain sailing at Fratton Park.

Abu Kamara has revealed how he’s dealt with negativity surrounding his Pompey displays this season.

And the Norwich City loanee admitted he could understand frustration from some Blues fans, who’ve aimed criticism in his direction as he operates in an unfamiliar position.

But Kamara insisted John Mousinho’s backing is filling him with confidence, as he enjoys his first extended run of senior football.

The 20-year-old bagged his third goal of the season, as he hit the winner in the 2-1 Bristol Street Motors Trophy success at Leyton Orient on Tuesday night.

It’s not all been plain sailing for Kamara, however, as he adjusts to the demands of League One action with the Blues.

The attacking talent has faced some moans and groans on occasions during games, with Mousinho lending support to the Londoner.

Kamara explained he’s still learning his role on the flank, with family and friends helping him negotiate more testing moments this term.

‘They’ve told me to just remember what I came here for and they’ve helped me stay ‘level-headed as well. It’s just family and friends that have helped.

‘I get the moans and groans (in games) and I get that they want me to take on my man. Sometimes though, it’s not always best in the situation to take on the man. I do get their frustrations, though.

‘The last time I was properly a left winger I was probably playing under-10s or under-11s.

‘It’s all new to me - but I’ll get there, I’ll definitely get there. I’m only 20.’

Mousinho has been a staunch supporter of Kamara this season, a fact underlined by the striker featuring in every game this term.

The Pompey boss has highlighted the loanee’s relative inexperience and the fact he’s playing in a role he’s unaccustomed to.

Mousinho has given Kamara the freedom to attack defences without fear of reprisal - something the 6ft talent has responded to.

He added: ‘I don’t really go out checking what’s being said (Mousinho’s support), but my mum reads a few things.

‘The gaffer comes up to me in training telling me to get at defenders and be positive.

‘He wants me to get into the box and show what I can do. He’s saying even if I lose it, it doesn’t matter. They are his exact words that he says to me.

‘Hearing that gives me confidence and makes me feel good. I know I can go out there and express myself.