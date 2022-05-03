Coronavirus dictated the Blues have been unable to spend pre-season outside of England during the previous two years.

Even before then, Paul Cook and Kenny Jackett favoured the Republic of Ireland as summer destinations since July 2017.

However, after checking in at St George’s Park, Derbyshire, last year, Danny Cowley is finalising a week-long stay in sunnier climes.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With their campaign now over, Pompey are scheduled for a pre-season return to training on Monday, June 20.

They will then fly abroad during the opening days of July, ahead of League One’s kick off at an earlier date of Saturday July 30.

And the Blues’ head coach is relishing putting his squad through their paces in a different setting as he aims for an improved promotion push in 2022-23.

Cowley told The News: ‘Normally we like to go away in the third week of pre-season, which is a really good time to break it up, the warmer the better.

Pompey's players are scheduled to return to pre-season training at their Hilsea base in June. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

‘We spend a lot of time on the grass during that period, so if we can do it in the warm weather then the players will certainly enjoy it more. It also gives them a chance to come together and build those relationships.

‘Certainly there is potential this summer for going abroad and finishing the tour with a game.

‘Otherwise, if you play two games while you’re out there, the timing in-between means you are always recovering and not making the most of the time.

‘Last year it was too much of a risk to go abroad. If we’d have gone, then picked up Covid, it could have affected our pre-season and would have seemed a reckless decision.

‘St George's is a brilliant football facility, but doesn’t quite give you the opportunity to bond and come together.

‘More importantly, the time in-between gives players the chance to socialise – sitting around the pool or going bike rides – and building-up connections, which is so important for the spirit of a successful team.’

Encouragingly, Pompey’s pre-season fixture list won’t be hampered by Covid restrictions this term.

Last year saw matches against QPR, Burton, Bristol City and Chelsea under-23s held behind closed doors, with supporters not permitted to attend.

As part of this summer’s friendly schedule, the Blues’ customary Westleigh Park encounter against the Hawks will feature, along with one Fratton Park match.

Cowley added: ‘Our aim would be for pre-season to last six weeks – 40 days – and somewhere around eight fixtures, with some first-team and some Pompey XI fixtures.

‘There will be a gradual build-up two weeks ahead of the first League One game, then building the players’ match fitness up from there.

‘It’s my favourite time of the year. You get time to work with players and we want to have at least three-quarters of our squad together for the start of pre-season, that will be huge.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron