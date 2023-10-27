News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth outcast offered Fratton lifeline with January transfer update over Sunderland signing's future

Denver Hume has been offered a route in from the Pompey cold.
By Jordan Cross
Published 27th Oct 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read
But John Mousinho insisted the left-back’s future still lies away from Fratton Park.

The Blues boss has stated he will consider calling on Hume, with Connor Ogilvie potentially facing a couple of months on the sidelines.

Hume still isn’t part of Mousinho’s long-term plans and hasn’t played a minute of senior football since April.

But the head coach stated the £250,000 Sunderland signing’s attitude to being frozen out means he will look at using 27-year-old.

Mousinho said: ‘One of the reasons we’ve had no problem keeping Denver in the building and having him around is because we still feel has something to contribute.

‘We obviously think the two left-backs we have are ahead of him at the moment, but we’d be a bit pig-headed if the opportunity came to use him and we didn’t.

‘There’s nothing which will prevent us using him if we have to, so it’s a nice option to have considering Connor’s injury.

Denver Hume has been offered a Pompey lifeline. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesDenver Hume has been offered a Pompey lifeline. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
‘He’s been great. He trains every day and he comes in and does the sessions on matchdays with the lads who aren’t in the squad.

‘Denver keeps himself fit and keeps himself ticking over and ready. It must be a pretty tough place to be, to be honest, because he hasn’t played any league football since last season at the back end of April when we played Morecambe.’

Hume has started just 11 league games amid 29 appearances since signing for Pompey 22 months ago. Mousinho feels a January exit would still be the right move for him, with his deal up next summer.

He added: ‘It’s a difficult situation to be in for Denver.

‘Hopefully we can sort something in January, but if we have him in the building between now and then because of the way he’s conducted himself I think he’s a good option to have. It’s a tough squad to break into at the moment, but we wouldn’t have any worries doing that if we thought it was the right thing to do with Denver.’

