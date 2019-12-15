Have your say

Pompey are fearing a lengthy stay on the sidelines for Lee Brown as their left-back crisis deepens.

The defender will tomorrow see a specialist over an ongoing Achilles problem, which is now worsening.

Lee Brown. Pic by Daniel Chesterton/PinPep

Brown missed the 4-1 thumping by Accrington Stanley on Saturday as a result, with the fear that surgery is a likelihood.

That hits Kenny Jackett’s options in that area with Brandon Haunstrup undergoing a knee op last week after limping off against Peterborough

The club’s other specialist left-back, third-year scholar Joe Hancott, is also out long term with a knee injury.

Jackett isn’t too hopeful about the outlook for Brown.

He said: ‘He’s obviously at a level now where he doesn’t think he can play. It’s painful for him to play.

‘So he’ll see a specialist on now to see what the prognosis is, but it doesn’t look like a good one.’

Brown has already had one stint on the sidelines this season with the same Achilles injury issue.

That kept him out for nearly six weeks and Jackett feels that time spent out has now allowed the issue to settle.

Jackett added: ‘He’s been out once with this Achilles and it’s dogged him over a number of months.

‘It’s something that’s been a problem for him for a period of time and it’s too painful for him to play at the moment.

‘He’s had a spell out with it before and the rest hasn’t necessarily helped him.’