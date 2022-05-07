Portsmouth outline position over talks with ex-Millwall and Sunderland striker as fans clamour for Fratton stay

Chief executive Andy Cullen insisted the striker has been put in the picture over how things stand, when it comes to him remaining at Fratton Park.

O’Brien told The News this week he is desperate to stay at the club he joined from Sunderland in January, after making a strong impact over the second half of the season.

The 28-year-old explained he’s not heard from Pompey, however, with fans clamouring for the Irishman to stay put.

O’Brien quickly became a fans’ favourite as a result of the endeavour he showed on the pitch, grabbing five goals from eight starts and nine substitute appearances.

Cullen stated he wouldn’t be drawn on talks with individual players, but is confident O’Brien now knows where he stands with Pompey.

He said: ‘I won’t comment on individual players, because I don’t think it’s fair.

‘Aiden and every player at the moment is aware of what the club would like to do, though.

Aiden O'Brien. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

‘I don’t conduct discussions through the player, unless they are not represented.

‘We discuss through their representatives.

‘So everything we need to do is currently in play. Everything is in play.’

O’Brien is one of 12 players who are out of contract this summer, with five loanees returning to their parent clubs and 10 players contracted for next season.

Cullen added: ‘We’re in talks with all the players.