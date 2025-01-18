Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey owner Michael Eisner has made a surprise visit to Fratton Park for today’s clash with Middlesbrough.

The American billionaire has jetted in for the clash with Boro in an unexpected stop-off at PO4 from the Blues chairman.

Eisner being in in the city comes at a crucial time for John Mousinho’s men, with the January window open and squad improvements critical to hopes of staying in the Championship.

The 82-year-old is with his wife, Jane, but none of his family - including son and board member Eric - are expected to join the former Disney CEO.

Pompey chairman Michael Eisner.

Eisner was taking in the improvements at Fratton Park this afternoon and was seen in the fan zone mingling with supporters ahead of the Boro clash.

Chief executive Andy Cullen and chief operating officer Tony Brown then gave Eisner a tour of the other recent ground improvements at Fratton Park, as part of his near £20m spend on Pompey’s home.