Eisner revealed the group who operate and oversee Britain’s rail infrastructure and safety, are refusing to commit £15,000 to a feasibility study over building a footbridge and walkway - key to the development of the area.

With all other key stakeholders on board, the Pompey chairman believes Network Rail’s stance shows chief executive, Andrew Haines, isn’t fit for his position.

Eisner said: ‘I just don’t understand it.

‘They (Network Rail) must not understand the value to themselves - the value of cutting down their carbon footprint, the value of an increased number of people using the train to not only come to our games but use that whole development which will be created.

‘They don’t seem to see that and be obligated to the future.

‘To get to the point it would be expensive, all we ask is for three different entities to put up £15,000 for a feasibility study.

‘It seems to me there is somebody running them (Network Rail) who should move on.

‘We’ve been trying for I don’t know how many years to do this - it’s so obvious.

‘Have you ever got off that train and tried to walk to Fratton Park? You put your life at risk.

‘But if you put the footbridge the other side, which is not a big deal, it goes right through that development and you could have a really beautiful boardwalk with retail along it. Part of it would go to Fratton (Park) and part could go to another area.

Pompey owner Michael Eisner is angry over Network Rail stalling the regeneration of the Fratton area.

‘So I don’t get it. That (bridge) unlocks that whole area, which is great for the city of Portsmouth. It’s not like there is a lot of land available on an island.

‘I saw Andy (Cullen) in his interview when he talked about the benefits, but to me the biggest benefit is to the public.’

Eisner is adamant where the funding for a new footbridge comes from is not a motivating factor, with a safe rail infrastructure a planning condition of a new development.

The American billionaire pointed to Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth City Council, The Pompey Centre owners M7 Real Estate and football club all being on the same page, as indicative of where the issue lies.

When asked are the other key stakeholders on board, Eisner added: ‘oh my gosh - 100 per cent. The council want it, we want it and (developers) M7 want it.

‘But you don’t do it without Network Rail being involved, because they are the ones who have to approve it - it’s their railroad.

‘I tell you this, we will not do the North Stand until that is done. We can’t. We just can’t bring that many people here safely without it being done.

‘So they (Network Rail) are precluding the North Stand from being done.

‘It’s nothing to do with the money, it’s a planning condition to develop that site they (Network Rail) need their infrastructure sorted.’

In response, a Network Rail spokeman said: ‘We’re disappointed to see Mr Eisner’s comments in the press saying we’re refusing to work with them. That couldn’t be further from the truth as we’ve been very supportive of their ambitions to build a walkway from Fratton Station to Fratton Park stadium.

‘In fact, Network Rail have already invested some money into early investigations that would feed into this feasibility study and unlock the redevelopment of the stadium. But the cost of redeveloping Portsmouth F.C’s North Stand shouldn’t fall on the railway.’

The Network Rail spokesman added the body does not have the funds for the walkway, which they consider a non-essential upgrade.

He added: ‘Given we’re funded by taxpayers, we have to carefully focus our investment on projects that have the maximum benefit for the railway and our passengers, like our two-year Portsmouth Direct Upgrade programme which will mean fewer delays and faster journeys for passengers.