Portsmouth owner set to sell California property for a mind-boggling record $225m

Pompey owner Michael Eisner is selling his Malibu property for $225m. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Pompey owner has listed his sprawling 16-bedroom estate in Malibu for the huge figure, which would be a record for the state.

Eisner bought the property, which has nine guest houses, in the mid 90s and has slowly been acquiring nearby parcels of land ever since to allow his vision to expand and be realised.

As well as having 28 bathrooms and a two-bedroom caretaker’s cottage, the property also houses a cinema, which can only be accessed via a tunnel.

A cliffside elevator also descends into an oceanside cabana, with the property built by architect Robert A.M. Stern.

Eisner is now looking to sell the 25,000-square foot estate after it was completed in 2020, because the former Disney CEO ‘loves the creative process’ and is now looking to take on another project.

Kurt Rappaport, the listing agent, believes the Mediterranean-inspired estate has such a high value because its vast nature would now be impossible to replicate in its prime beachside location.