Portsmouth v Oxford United injury news as 10 out and 2 doubts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey's injury list continues to grow but there is light at the end of the tunnel with the international break.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey remain on the search for their first win of the EFL Championship season as they host Oxford United at Fratton Park on Saturday (October 5) at 12.30 pm.

John Mousinho faces the club that he was last at before departing them to become the manager of Pompey. The U's out of the three promoted sides have performed the best so far, and find themselves in 11th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both side's were involved in midweek action with Oxford holding Luton to a draw, whilst Pompey suffered a hammering at the hands of Stoke City. The Hatters have had a day's extra rest compared to their South Coast counterparts, and it will be interesting to see whether that has any baring on team selection.

Pompey team news

Jacob Farrell is the new name on Pompey’s injured list after a training ground injury. A recurrence of a knee issue has arisen, and that will put him out of this weekend’s clash, and that comes as a blow, as he made his first start in midweek.

Kusini Yengi (groin) and Conor Shaughnessy (calf) are both not available after suffering problems during the warm-up. Shaughnessy was due to return to action last weekend, but had to be replaced by Tom McIntyre at the 11th hour.

Colby Bishop has no definitive return date after undergoing heart surgery in the summer, whilst summer signing Ibane Bowatt is extremely unlikely to make his debut until next season now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Lang hasn't played since the defeat to Burnley, and whilst he will miss out against Oxford United, he could return after the international break. A groin issue has had him sidelined for the last fortnight, but his proposed return is a welcome one after being hit in the forward area.

Out: Jacob Farrell, Kusini Yengi, Conor Shaughnessy, Colby Bishop, Ibane Bowatt, and Callum Lang.

Oxford United team news

Des Buckingham took the precautionary meaure to withdraw Elliott Moore from the action in Tuesday's match. Moore felt some pain in his knee, and the decision was made to replace him with Sam Long.

Matt Phillips is another doubt, and hasn’t played the last five matches. Will Goodwin was an unused substitute, but appeared in a match day squad for the first time this campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron Brannagan is sidelined with a knee injury, whilst Przemyslaw Placheta hasn't played since August. Joe Bennett will be unavailable for the next few months as he's sidelined with an injury, and has not been registered in their 25-man squad. Max Woltman is another player that hasn’t been selected thiss eason.

Doubt: Elliott Moore, and Matt Phillips. Out: Cameron Brannagan, Przemyslaw Placheta, Joe Bennett and Max Woltman