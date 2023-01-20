Portsmouth part company with former AFC Wimbledon and Barnet coach Simon Bassey following John Mousinho appointment

The Blues first-team coach, who was interim boss following Danny Cowley’s sacking, has left the club following the appointment of John Mousinho as head coach.

Bassey leaves alongside first-team development coach Lorenzo Dolcetti, with the duo arriving together in 2021 under Cowley.

It means Mousinho will be accompanied by lead professional development phase coach Zesh Rehman and goalkeeping coach Joe Prodomo on the touchline for his debut as Pompey boss against Exeter tomorrow.

The game kicks off at Fratton Park at 3pm, with the Blues going into the match sitting 15th in the table and with one win in 15 League One fixtures.

Pompey have confirmed that they are in the process of appointing an experienced coaching team to support Mousinho moving forward.

Former AFC Wimbledon and Barnet coach Bassey lost all three of his games in charge when appointed caretaker boss – Spurs (FA Cup) and Bolton (Papa John’s Trophy and League One’.

‘I will be forever grateful to Simon Bassey and Lorenzo Dolcetti who have now departed and we would like to thank them both for their service to the club, particularly over the past few weeks,’ said Blues chief executive Andy Cullen.

