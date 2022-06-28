Danny Cowley’s side have pencilled in a fixture with Qatar SC on Saturday, July 9, at the end of their week-long stay in Murcia.

However, the Blues insist they are currently putting the finishing touches to arrangements and are not yet ready to confirm.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey are also exploring the possibility of allowing a fixed number of supporters into the arena to watch the game – at no cost.

Cowley’s men fly out to Spain on Monday, July 4, as they step up pre-season preparations ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Training will be based at the impressive Pinatar Arena Football Center, whose facilities will also be used by Nottingham Forest, Bradford and Crawley during the same week.

Pompey had hoped to face an unnamed English side in a friendly, however the proposed opposition are scheduled to fly back on that same day.

Danny Cowley has been putting his squad through their paces in pre-season. They are now pencilled in to play Qatar SC in a friendly. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Instead they have turned their attention to Qatar SC, a club team based in Doha who compete in the Qatar Stars League.

Qatar SC, who are currently training in Spain, are also booked to play Shrewsbury on Wednesday, July 6.

Pompey officials are keen to stress that their opponents are not the Qatar national team, whose fixture with Watford was yesterday cancelled after two supporter groups voiced concerns over the country’s human rights record.

On that decision, a Watford spokesman said in a statement: ‘The game was never finalised and it became abundantly clear this was a game not to play; as such, the schedule was revised.’

Qatar SC represents Pompey’s third friendly of the summer, with forthcoming fixtures against the Hawks (July 2) and Gosport Borough (July 3).

The venue in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, will also host a friendly between Nottingham Forest and Coventry on Friday, July 8 (6.30pm).

While this Friday (July 1), will see it stage Aberdeen against St Johnstone.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron