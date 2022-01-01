Portsmouth plan exit for promising first-teamer as January window opens

The Blues will look to find their promising keeper a club this month, to gain the playing time he’s been unable to pick up at Fratton Park this term.

But efforts to find the 23-year-old regular minutes could be hindered by a lack of opportunities in the bottom tiers of the Football League.

Danny Cowley is desperate to reshape his options this month to give Pompey a squad capable of maintaining a play-off push over the second half of the season.

The head coach has publicly spoken of the need to be ‘creative’ in going about that business, with it necessary to move players on to free up space in his playing budget.

The likes of Ellis Harrison, John Marquis, Paul Downing and Michael Jacobs are all available with six months remaining on their existing deals.

The situation is somewhat different with Bass, however, with the academy product valued by the Blues boss and contracted until the summer of 2023.

The keeper’s playing time has been heavily restricted by the arrival of Gavin Bazunu from Manchester City, and his subsequent excellent form.

That’s limited Bass to just five appearances and two league starts over the first half of the season.

Fine displays arrived in both of those outings against Fleetwood on the opening day and at Wycombe in November - with his performance at Adams Park, in particular, one of the best individual efforts seen from a Pompey player this season.

An open dialogue between Cowley and the player has taken place over what is the best path forward for Bass’ immediate future.

The man who’s made 39 senior appearances since being given his debut at Coventry in 2016, is receptive to the idea of gaining playing time away from PO4.

Pompey aren’t prepared to entertain the prospect of Bass dropping out of the Football League to do so, however, with Cowley clear a player of his talent should be operating at a higher level.

That leaves the door open to developments this month, as and when any openings at League One and League Two clubs present themselves.

