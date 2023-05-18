And that will allow promising duo Josh Oluwayemi and Toby Steward loan time away from Fratton Park to aid their development.

The Blues are keen on bringing back Matt Macey to serve as John Mousinho’s number one following his impressive stay in the second half of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, according to sporting director Rich Hughes, a new back-up keeper could also be on the cards in a bid to ramp up goalkeeping competition.

Pompey have high hopes for Oluwayemi, whose progress this season, consisting of nine appearances, convinced them to take up a 12-month extension.

Yet, along with Steward, there is belief within the club that both will benefit from game time elsewhere in 2023-24 rather than sitting on the first-team bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hughes told The News: ‘Potentially we will sign two goalkeepers this summer. Definitely one, potentially two.

‘We know we need two senior goalkeepers to be affecting the team-sheet next year. Obviously Matt Macey returning to Luton is one conversation as we look to bring in another goalkeeper.

Josh Oluwayemi is earmarked for a loan spell away from Fratton Park next season as Pompey look at potentially bringing in two keepers. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We also have Josh and Toby under contract next year and I think one or both may need to play and, if that’s the case, we’ll have to recruit accordingly and get in another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It will be dictated by what the first goalkeeper coming into the building looks like and we’ll stay flexible. I’m sure they’ll be options for Toby and Josh – and it’s up to us to pick the right one that benefits the player and the club moving forward.

‘For the right option we would need to also look to bring in a number two to be part of our group, so Josh could go out on loan to earn that game experience.

‘Toby is another promising young goalkeeper who is going to need to be playing regularly. We’re already having a couple of conversations about what that might look like for Tobes, which is a great opportunity for him.

‘With bringing another first-team goalkeeper into the building, I think Josh will trust his ability to be able to compete with that, but potentially he needs loan time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He’s 22 and has 12 career games, although there’s a slightly different barometer for goalkeepers. There’s not always a plethora of opportunities for them at young ages.

‘Regardless, Josh is in a great position, we’re pleased to have him for another year, then it’s up to him to grasp next season and see where we are in 6-9 months.’

Luton’s involvement in the Championship play-off final against Coventry on May 27 ensures Pompey’s wait to discover their plans for Macey continues.

Meanwhile, Hughes is keeping an open mind over the photofit of a second-choice keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘It could be another young under-21 keeper who has been released or someone more steady with a bit more experience of League Two and the National League.

‘There are all options and credit to Joe (Prodomo) with his work, he pretty much knows every goalkeeper up and down every level – and we are keeping conversations open.

‘It’s not a set profile, it doesn't have to be a 19-year-old rookie coming out of a Category 1 Academy, it could be someone slightly more senior.