John Mousinho believes Pompey’s players are in a strong place mentally as they moved within a single win of reaching the Championship.

And the Blues boss has given a revealing insight into the Blues dressing room, as they stand on the brink of promotion after the 3-1 win over Shrewsbury.

Saturday’s win means Pompey will be celebrating a return to the second tier after a 12-year absence, with three points at Bolton Wanderers next weekend. Alternatively, four points from their remaining four games will also guarantee the Fratton champagne being uncorked.

There is even a scenario where Mousinho’s men could be crowned champions at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, if Derby drop points at Wycombe on Wednesday night.

The Pompey boss told how he detects a group in a good place, as they attack the final furlong of the League One campaign.

Mousinho said: ‘Because of the emotion of the game there was a lot of relief (against Shrewsbury) to get the job done whether good, bad or indifferent.

‘I got the feeling from the post-match celebrations the lads are in a really good spot. They’re not getting too carried but making sure we do celebrate with the fans.

‘Then speaking to the boys (after the game) I just get a good feeling they’re in a really good place.

‘It’s not something I’ve had to worry about a huge amount this season, making sure we don’t get too carried away when we win games and when we lose or draw making sure we’re not too down in the dumps. It happens in football.

‘We’ll be as normal this week because we have to prepare for the Bolton game, obviously against a fantastic side who have a huge amount to play for as well. Maybe when things settle down we’ll have to see what the emotions are, but, at the minute, I think the lads are in a really good place.’

Mousinho explained Pompey will look to get the balance right between acknowledging the significance of next weekend’s meeting with Ian Evatt’s men, while realising they will still be in a strong position whatever the game’s outcome.

He added: ‘There’s probably two things, making sure in some way we treat it as just another game - but also don’t ignore the fact that if we win we will be up. So it’s getting the right balance between the two, but there’s no point in downplaying it ridiculously.

‘The times I’ve been involved in play-off finals I’ve always thought it better to acknowledge the gravity of the game. This is slightly different, because we’ve obviously got three games after Bolton - but if we can get the job done next week it would be fantastic.