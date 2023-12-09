Three into two doesn't go - an issue the Pompey boss has to solve for Monday's Sky Sports showdown at Fratton Park.

It’s arguably the biggest selection call he’s faced as Pompey boss.

Three into two just doesn’t go - and when that trio is your returning skipper and two of your best performers, the decision is made that much tougher.

John Mousinho has a midfield conundrum to solve ahead of Monday’s top-of-the-table clash with Bolton - and, by his own admission, it’s not going to be a simple task arriving at the right solution.

Captain Marlon Pack, the outstanding Alex Robertson and Joe Morrell returning from suspension after previously producing a consistently high level of performance, after the contenders.

There are two holding midfield berths up for grabs in Mousinho’s preferred 4-3-2-1 formation, with the 37-year-old acknowledging the decision is a tough one - though one he’s happy to have.

‘It’s a really good problem to have,’ the Pompey boss said, as he weighed up the call. ‘Joe has been one of our best players this season and Alex has been one of our best players as well, with his form outstanding over the past couple of games.

‘Marlon is the club captain who’s come back in, played very well and looked like he hasn’t missed a minute of football.

‘He keeps us ticking over very nicely, so it’s a really tough selection dilemma in the middle of the park. It’s nice to have that choice in many ways, because there are others who can compete in the middle of the park as well. It’s a really, really difficult one but the options it gives us strengthen the way we are able to approach the game.’

Robertson’s form from a deep-lying position has soared since he was moved to one of the two number six positions, after Marlon Pack’s knee injury at Wigan at the end of September.

One option would be to use the Australia international in the number 10 role, accommodating Morrell and Pack in their accustomed positions. That, however, would mean a move from the berth which has seen Robertson produce displays to delight the Fratton faithful.

Mousinho added: ‘We’d seen Alex playing that deeper role a couple of times for Man City, so knew he could do it. He’s played there a fair bit.