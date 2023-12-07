A joy to watch and really settling into a deeper-lying role. Could be released further forward if Stevenson came in, but likely more of the same at Sixfields.

John Mousinho saluted Alex Robertson’s emergence as a midfielder of rich potential in Pompey’s holding role.

And the Blues boss admitted he never saw the Aussie sensation operating in the defensive position in the middle of the park, as he thrives for his side.

Robertson has been a revelation this term, following his arrival on loan for the season from Manchester City. His form has reached new highs in recent weeks, after adopting a deeper-lying role alongside Joe Morrell and Marlon Pack.

With Morrell back from a two-game suspension all three are now available for Monday’s top-of-the-table clash with Bolton. That leaves Mousinho with a massive call to make for the mouth-watering Sky-televised clash with Ian Evatt’s side.

With both Pack and Morrell being injured and suspended, Robertson’s move to one of two number six positions in Pompey’s 4-2-3-1 formation became more natural. It evidently hasn't hindered Robertson’s attacking instincts, however, as he becomes a key figure in his side’s spine

Mousinho said: ‘I don’t think Alex would ever have anticipated he’d be playing as well as he is at the moment, in a position we both looked at when it was the start of the season and didn’t necessarily think it was his best position.

‘I certainly think now with the amount he can go forward and the amount he controls games from the middle of the park, I think he’s been an excellent holding midfielder.

‘That probably tells a slight lie as well, because although it’s labelled a holding midfielder we don’t want him staying there. We want him controlling the game in one phase and then trying to get in the box and score, when we do go forward.

‘That we’ve seen and he has the athleticism and ability to do it - he certainly has the ball-handling capability to do it. The more he improves at doing these things the better.’

Using Robertson as a holding midfielder does have the benefit of getting another player with attacking instincts into Mousinho’s side. The Pompey boss feels the Socceroos international has proven that he is also more than adept at providing a defensive shield for his back four.

Mousinho added: ‘Alex has got the versatility to do all three positions - he can play as a six, eight or 10. One of the best things is putting in a player of his attacking calibre there, but he also does a massively job defensively.